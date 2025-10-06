Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires 19,813 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Saia worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 127.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Saia by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Saia by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Saia from $393.00 to $373.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.89.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $297.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.83. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.