Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 625.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,369,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344,558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,524,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,029 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 241,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,445 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,155,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,660,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.0%

XBI stock opened at $103.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

