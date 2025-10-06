PUREfi Wealth LLC Grows Position in Aon plc $AON

PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $364.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.61.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.06.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

