PUREfi Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,656,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.7%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $284.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.62 and a 1-year high of $286.17. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.52.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

