Luken Investment Analytics LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF $TFLR

Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLR opened at $51.50 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.