Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $63.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.4118.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.2%

VRNS stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $60.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at $25,930,170.20. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,084,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after buying an additional 848,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,917,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 152,477 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,706,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after buying an additional 846,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

