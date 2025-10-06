AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allient 0 3 0 0 2.00

Allient has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.96%. Given Allient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allient is more favorable than AAC Technologies.

AAC Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Allient pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Allient pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

61.6% of Allient shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Allient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies N/A N/A N/A Allient 2.75% 9.97% 4.67%

AAC Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allient has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $3.80 billion 1.84 $249.99 million N/A N/A Allient $519.60 million 1.43 $13.17 million $0.86 50.85

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Allient.

Allient beats AAC Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments. It provides acoustics products for smartphones, laptops, mid-range tablets, and smart glasses; and manufactures and sells haptic motors that are used in smartphones, smart watches, tablets, intelligent automobiles, game controllers, and virtual reality/augmented reality controllers. The company also offers precision mechanics comprising metal casing products; optical lenses, camera modules, and optical actuators, as well as voice coil motor products; and micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and ASIC chips design, packaging, and testing services for consumer electronics, automotive, smart wearables, robotics, IoT, and other sectors. In addition, it provides research and development services; manufactures and sells tooling and precision components, electronic components, and related accessories; and provides electroplating services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

