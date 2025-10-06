Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Receives $54.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.6667.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,554. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $333,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 13.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $321,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $3,912,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Terex by 244.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

