Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $30.86

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Shares of HOG opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,756.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,202.30. This represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

