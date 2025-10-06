Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Target Price at $32.20

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.50 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $39.07 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 144,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 108,012 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Pan American Silver by 15.0% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 616,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1,140.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,318 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $313,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

