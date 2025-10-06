Contrasting Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Omni Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $213.35 million 1.68 $15.53 million $2.70 16.27 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 10.09% 6.52% 0.52% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Southern First Bancshares and Omni Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Omni Financial Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Omni Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.