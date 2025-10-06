PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys 73 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild Redb lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.77.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,260.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $314.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.59 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

