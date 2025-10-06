PUREfi Wealth LLC Acquires 3,102 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 249.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $70.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

