Headland Capital LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Headland Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.92.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
