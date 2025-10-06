SRH Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

SRH Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. SRH Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG opened at $35.37 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,013.97. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,081.90. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

