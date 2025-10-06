1,701 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Purchased by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $144.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

