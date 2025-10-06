Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Shares Purchased by SRH Advisors LLC

SRH Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. SRH Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total transaction of $128,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $390,754.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,218. The trade was a 17.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.0%

Installed Building Products stock opened at $241.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. DA Davidson lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Danske lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.36.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

