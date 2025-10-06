Autumn Glory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1,200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 2.0% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 494.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $220.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.75. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.57.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

