Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in CME Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $264.67 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.94 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.15.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

