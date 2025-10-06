Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 52 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $357.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.54 and its 200 day moving average is $309.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $358.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

