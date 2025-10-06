Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

