Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period.

CGXU opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

