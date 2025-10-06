iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $97.23 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

