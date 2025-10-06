VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Stock Holdings Lowered by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.43, for a total transaction of $1,342,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,304 shares in the company, valued at $133,759,742.72. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,205 shares of company stock worth $12,587,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $272.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.31. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.62 and a 52 week high of $310.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

