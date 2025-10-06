Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 6,027 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 182,266.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,059,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 434,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 86,192 shares during the period. Collier Financial boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,624.9% in the 1st quarter. Collier Financial now owns 238,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 225,123 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

