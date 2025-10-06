Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 176,416 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $105.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.36. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

