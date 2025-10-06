64,448 Shares in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC Acquired by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 51,480 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 195.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,302,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,179 shares during the period.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BINC opened at $53.13 on Monday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

