Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 12,532 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 219,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 796,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

