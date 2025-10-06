Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,500. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $365,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,765. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,186 shares of company stock worth $9,647,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DGX stock opened at $179.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $191.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.