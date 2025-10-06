Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0%

Zoetis stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.02. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $196.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Profile



Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

