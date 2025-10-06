Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 110,557 iShares AAA CLO Active ETF $CLOA

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 143,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 110,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $524,000.

CLOA opened at $51.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $52.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2202 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

