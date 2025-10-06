Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $367.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $369.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

