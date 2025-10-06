Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,297 iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF $AOA

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 58,402.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 476,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,765,000 after purchasing an additional 475,983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7,549.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $1,878,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 221.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOA opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $88.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

