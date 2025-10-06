Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.31.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $137.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

