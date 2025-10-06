Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,788 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 107,450.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 126.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USFD opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

