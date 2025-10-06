Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 2,590 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 189,580 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 22.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:DCI opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,170.27. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,226.80. This trade represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.