Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Up 112.1% in September

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,000 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.72. Sparta Commercial Services has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

