Grimes & Company Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $166.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.02. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

