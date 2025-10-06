Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF $CGW

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $3,798,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $64.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

