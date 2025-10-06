STERIS plc $STE Shares Purchased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $349,950,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after acquiring an additional 452,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $65,435,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,308,000 after purchasing an additional 170,392 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 83.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $4,546,940. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $242.54 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

