The Walt Disney Company $DIS Holdings Decreased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 84,843 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3%

DIS opened at $112.49 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average is $110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

