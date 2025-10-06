Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,608 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,973,000 after acquiring an additional 519,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,931,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 505.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 144,187 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,541,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $103.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.