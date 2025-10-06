ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. ITT makes up 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $156,406,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,125,000 after purchasing an additional 904,654 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ITT by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 795,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 387,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 376,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 104,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $181.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.22. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $185.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

