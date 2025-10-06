Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after buying an additional 2,507,797 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $104,789,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,560,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 101.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,951,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Corning by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,801,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

