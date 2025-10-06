111 Capital Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

111 Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPLV opened at $73.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.