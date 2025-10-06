Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,380,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 440,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GOOG opened at $246.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.89 and a 200 day moving average of $187.31. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $256.70.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

