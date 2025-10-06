Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $672.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $675.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

