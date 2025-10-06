Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 158.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

