Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,364.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $295.95 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $297.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.