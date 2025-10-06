Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 148.4% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFGP opened at $55.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.